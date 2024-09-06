Foundry Partners LLC Has $25.19 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises about 1.4% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $25,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $547.24. 76,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $533.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.28. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

