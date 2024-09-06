Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,106 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 280,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 63,403 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,198,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDU opened at $24.94 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

