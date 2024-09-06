Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 692 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price target (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DE opened at $383.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $417.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

