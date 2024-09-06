Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,828,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 205,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,782,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In related news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,283.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

PATK opened at $124.63 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.86.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

