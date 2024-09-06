Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $33.97. 157,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,054,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $837.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($23.11). The company had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. Forward Air had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Forward Air by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

