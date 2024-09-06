Fortitude Gold Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

Shares of Fortitude Gold stock traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 4.35. 89,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,037. The business has a fifty day moving average of 4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.77. Fortitude Gold has a 1 year low of 3.61 and a 1 year high of 6.50.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

