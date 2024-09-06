Fortitude Gold Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
Fortitude Gold Price Performance
Shares of Fortitude Gold stock traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 4.35. 89,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,037. The business has a fifty day moving average of 4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.77. Fortitude Gold has a 1 year low of 3.61 and a 1 year high of 6.50.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortitude Gold
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.