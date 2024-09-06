Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 1,769 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $31,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 273,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,246.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,642,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLYW. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

