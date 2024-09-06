Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.68

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.68 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 1101268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.35.

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,296.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $87,033.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 132,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,629.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,296.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,740 shares of company stock valued at $920,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $3,239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

