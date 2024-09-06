First Western Trust Bank Has $380,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VO opened at $251.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $258.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.40 and a 200-day moving average of $244.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

