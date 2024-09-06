First Western Trust Bank Has $218,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $232.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.12 and a 200-day moving average of $215.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.