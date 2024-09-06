First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 82,753 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LGOV stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.