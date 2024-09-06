First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 411.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,217 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FSLR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.36.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.00. 146,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,986. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

