Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

