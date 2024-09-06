FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

FibroBiologics Price Performance

FibroBiologics stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. FibroBiologics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,265,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000.

About FibroBiologics

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

