Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.50

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 20215939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.20 ($0.55).

Ferrexpo Stock Down 6.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £236.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.31.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

