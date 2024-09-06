Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director Brenda Reichelderfer Sells 25,685 Shares

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Federal Signal Trading Down 3.0 %

FSS stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 34.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Federal Signal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on FSS

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.