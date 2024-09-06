Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 408 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.71. The company had a trading volume of 124,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,224. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

