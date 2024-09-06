Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 209,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.95 and its 200 day moving average is $270.93. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.