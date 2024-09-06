Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after buying an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after acquiring an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Melius Research raised their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.92. The stock had a trading volume of 243,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $159.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

