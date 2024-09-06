Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 578 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

ROP stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $555.85. 12,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.