Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Position Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.12% of Fabrinet worth $99,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 60.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $224.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $146.65 and a fifty-two week high of $278.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

