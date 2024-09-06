Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95,389 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $122.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.27. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

