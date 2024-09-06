eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 26,630 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $314,766.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,943,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,954,143.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $579,115.68.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $591,162.88.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $554,866.35.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $616,500.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $551,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $793,638.02.

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,065,472.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $222,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.34.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in eXp World in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

