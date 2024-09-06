Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 142,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,538,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $583.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

