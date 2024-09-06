Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Insider Evertz Technologies Limited Sells 2,529 Shares of Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ETGet Free Report) insider Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.39, for a total value of C$33,865.33.

Evertz Technologies Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Evertz Technologies Limited bought 2,529 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,991.82.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$13.74 on Friday. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ETGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of C$122.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9414669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

