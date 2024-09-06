Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Insider Evertz Technologies Limited Sells 2,529 Shares of Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) insider Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.39, for a total value of C$33,865.33.

Evertz Technologies Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Evertz Technologies Limited bought 2,529 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,991.82.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$13.74 on Friday. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of C$122.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9414669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.