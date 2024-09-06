Everdome (DOME) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $519,325.03

Everdome (DOME) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $519,325.03 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

