Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $118.44 million, a PE ratio of 115.25 and a beta of 1.30. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $658,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $3,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

