Ethereum Classic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $148.56 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.30 or 0.00032310 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.57 billion and $148.56 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,540.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.83 or 0.00552531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00117587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00317284 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00037891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00082280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,633,058 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

