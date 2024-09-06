ETF Store Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

ETF Store Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,819 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,625,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,042,000 after purchasing an additional 248,393 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,727,000 after buying an additional 160,020 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,195,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 558,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

