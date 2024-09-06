Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 6th (AGO, AMRX, BAYRY, CARR, CDNA, CIGI, COIN, ETN, FNWD, FTV)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, September 6th:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $169.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $206.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $441.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $431.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$22.50.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $79.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

