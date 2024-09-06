EOS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $72.66 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $959.98 million and approximately $72.66 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001349 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.