EOS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $72.66 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $959.98 million and approximately $72.66 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000642 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000596 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001349 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001433 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.
Buying and Selling EOS
