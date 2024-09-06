Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) Insider Acquires A$25,002.12 in Stock

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Free Report) insider Joanne (Joe) Pollard acquired 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.17 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of A$25,002.12 ($17,008.24).

Endeavour Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Endeavour Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Endeavour Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Endeavour Group Company Profile

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.

