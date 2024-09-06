EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,487,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in EMCOR Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $353.44 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $401.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.50.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

