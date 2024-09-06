Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 11,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 42,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children's educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

