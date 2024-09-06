eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, eCash has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $583.73 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,279.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.63 or 0.00546609 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00081516 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,752,901,548,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,752,895,298,090 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.