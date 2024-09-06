Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 551 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 551 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $13,455.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,727.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $7,326.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 123 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $3,001.20.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 68 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $1,659.20.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,742 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $42,452.54.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $2,442.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 565 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $13,774.70.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $195.04.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,578 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $38,424.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 840 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $20,437.20.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.7 %

OFS Credit stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.62%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently 196.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in OFS Credit by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 51.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

