Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Dye & Durham Trading Down 5.0 %

TSE DND opened at C$13.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$889.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$7.46 and a one year high of C$20.54.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of C$120.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 0.1015974 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DND shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Stories

