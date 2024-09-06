Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.95

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.
Dunelm Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
Featured Articles
