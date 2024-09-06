DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $123.63 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $127.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

