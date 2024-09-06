Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of -316.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.61. 941,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,090. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

