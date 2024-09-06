DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $87.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $86.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $58.60. 5,871,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. DocuSign has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $772,063.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,890.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $15,437,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $49,662,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $772,063.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,890.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 482,418 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,100. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

