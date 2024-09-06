DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $68.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $59.22. 5,173,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,418 shares of company stock worth $25,524,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

