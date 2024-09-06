DIMO (DIMO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $263,698.11

DIMO (DIMO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, DIMO has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $12.61 million and $263,698.11 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 235,037,426.78958023 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.14617302 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $313,882.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

