Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.04

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 64951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.89.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. 25 LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

