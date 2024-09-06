DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.550-13.900 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $13.55-$13.90 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE DKS opened at $214.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.43.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

