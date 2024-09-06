DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.550-13.900 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $13.55-$13.90 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS stock opened at $214.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.43.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

