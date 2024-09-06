DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.32 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $309.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

