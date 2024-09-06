Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 102 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 102.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 6.3% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $134.86 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.52.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,595.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

