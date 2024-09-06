Denver PWM LLC Takes $112,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $82.91 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $990.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

