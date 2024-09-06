Denver PWM LLC Sells 4,033 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Denver PWM LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in Salesforce by 33.5% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 8,603 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,735 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $1,128,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

CRM opened at $246.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total value of $3,626,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,152,355.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $884,081.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,464,622.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total value of $3,626,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,152,355.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,692 shares of company stock worth $21,006,957. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

